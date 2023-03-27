The Red Sox reassigned Alfaro to minor-league camp Monday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Though Alfaro possesses more of a track record at the big-league level than either Reese McGuire or Connor Wong, Boston saw both backstops as more ideal options behind the dish than the 29-year-old, who was attending camp as a non-roster invitee. Alfaro's minor-league deal includes an opt-out clause that allowed him to seek out an MLB roster spot elsewhere, but with no better opportunity presenting itself when he canvassed the market, he'll stick around in the Boston organization for now. Expect Alfaro to open the campaign at Triple-A Worcester.