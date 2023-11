Benitez signed a minor-league contract Friday with the Red Sox.

Benitez broke the news himself on Instagram. The 24-year-old right-hander posted an impressive 1.95 ERA with 82 strikeouts over 64.2 innings of relief between the High-A and Double-A affiliates of the Mariners in 2023, though he did issue 44 walks along the way. Command has been an issue throughout his minor-league career.