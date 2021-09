Iglesias went 1-for-3 with a walk, a triple, two runs scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 12-5 win over the Mets.

Iglesias managed to push his hit streak to nine games Wednesday with an RBI triple that staked Boston to a 9-1 lead in the third inning. The second RBI came on a groundout that plated Hunter Renfroe. Since making the move to the Red Sox from the Angels, the silky smooth infielder has hit .378 with six extra-base hits.