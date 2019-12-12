Play

Red Sox's Jose Peraza: Agrees to terms with Red Sox

Peraza signed a one-year contract worth approximately $3 million with the Red Sox on Thursday, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

Peraza was non-tendered by the Reds in early December, but he didn't remain a free agent for long despite hitting just .239/.285/.346 with six home runs and seven steals last season. The Red Sox will hope the 25-year-old can return to the production that he had prior to 2019. Michael Chavis (oblique) hopes to be ready for spring training, but Peraza will be a fallback option at second base.

