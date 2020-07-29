Peraza started at second base, batted leadoff and went 2-for-4 in Tuesday's 8-3 loss to the Red Sox.
Peraza has started at second base in all five games thus far and batted leadoff twice against left-handers. Andrew Benintendi is also being deployed at leadoff, but he was dropped to ninth Tuesday amid an early-season slump.
More News
-
Red Sox's Jose Peraza: Leading off again Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Jose Peraza: Starts second straight game•
-
Red Sox's Jose Peraza: Racks up four hits against Orioles•
-
Red Sox's Jose Peraza: Could lead off against lefties•
-
Red Sox's Jose Peraza: Part of unfolding competition•
-
Red Sox's Jose Peraza: Shows off new swing•