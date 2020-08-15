X-rays on Peraza's knee revealed no serious damage, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke was upbeat when discussing Peraza, who was given the night off Friday. "It smoked him. It wasn't a glancing blow," Roenicke said. "On the knee, it's concerning. It got him a little bit on the side which is a good thing and it got him in an area where you usually don't break something. We're pretty fortunate he didn't get hit in a worse spot." Peraza is expected to return to the lineup Saturday and Sunday, when the Red Sox face left-handers James Paxton and J.A. Happ.