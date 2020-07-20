Peraza and Kevin Pillar are candidates to lead off against lefties this season, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Andrew Benintendi is expected to lead off against righties, but the left-handed hitter may not be assigned that task against southpaws. The role would certainly boost Peraza's value, albeit typically for only a game or two per week, though it's not clear if he'll be able to stick there given that he's recorded an on-base percentage below .300 in two of the last three seasons.