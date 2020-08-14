Peraza exited Thursday's game against the Rays after being hit by a comebacker below his right knee while pitching, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Peraza was simply trying to provide a break to the Boston bullpen by pitching the ninth inning with his team trailing 16-5. However, after allowing a single and double to the first two hitters he faced, Peraza was nailed by a Brandon Lowe line drive and limped off the field. It's not yet clear if the utility man will be forced to miss time beyond Thursday.