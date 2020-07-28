Peraza will lead off against the Mets on Tuesday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Peraza has now been in the leadoff role against both of the last two lefties the Red Sox have faced, including David Peterson on Tuesday. He's grabbed five hits through his first four games, including a pair of doubles.
