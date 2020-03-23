Red Sox's Jose Peraza: May share second base

Peraza is expected to share second base with Michael Chavis when the 2020 season resumes, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports. He batted .233 (7-for-30) with two extra-base hits, zero walks, and two runs scored over 12 Grapefruit League appearances.

Chavis should man second base when a right-hander is on the mound, then slide over to first base to replace Mitch Moreland against left-handers. That's where Peraza fits in. His steep dropoff in 2019 following a mini-breakout in 2018 is fresh on the mind of fantasy owners. The 2019 Statcast metrics -- exit velocity, hard hit rate, barrels -- aren't kind to Peraza, which suggests opposing pitchers learned how to attack him after the success achieved in 2018.