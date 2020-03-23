Red Sox's Jose Peraza: May share second base
Peraza is expected to share second base with Michael Chavis when the 2020 season resumes, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports. He batted .233 (7-for-30) with two extra-base hits, zero walks, and two runs scored over 12 Grapefruit League appearances.
Chavis should man second base when a right-hander is on the mound, then slide over to first base to replace Mitch Moreland against left-handers. That's where Peraza fits in. His steep dropoff in 2019 following a mini-breakout in 2018 is fresh on the mind of fantasy owners. The 2019 Statcast metrics -- exit velocity, hard hit rate, barrels -- aren't kind to Peraza, which suggests opposing pitchers learned how to attack him after the success achieved in 2018.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, best advice
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, advice
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Anderson
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
2020 Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Voit
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Pick Peralta
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...