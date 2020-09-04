site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: red-soxs-jose-peraza-not-starting-game-2 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Red Sox's Jose Peraza: Not starting Game 2
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Peraza isn't starting Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays.
Peraza won't start in back-to-back contests Friday against Toronto. Michael Chavis will start at second base for the nightcap.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read