Red Sox's Jose Peraza: Not starting Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Peraza isn't in Wednesday's lineup against the Blue Jays.
Peraza went 1-for-3 with one run Tuesday, but he'll take a seat for the second time in the past three games. Michael Chavis will start at second base Wednesday.
