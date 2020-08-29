site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Jose Peraza: On bench Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Peraza is not in Saturday's lineup against the Nationals, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Peraza will head to the bench for the third time in the last six games despite racking up a hit in his last five starts. Michael Chavis will start at second base and hit ninth Saturday.
