Peraza is not starting Saturday against the Yankees, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Peraza appears set to play a major role in Boston this season, starting each of the season's first eight games and leading off three times. He's hit a solid .281, though it's a rather empty batting average, as his OPS sits at just .647. Tzu-Wei Lin starts at second base in his absence.
