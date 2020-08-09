site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Jose Peraza: Out of Sunday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Peraza is not in the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Peraza started the past five games and went 4-for-17 with a double and two walks, but he'll head to the bench Sunday. Tzu-Wei Lin will start at second base in the series finale for Boston.
