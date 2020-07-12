Boston manager Ron Roenicke is not ready to name a starter at second base but feels Peraza can play every day, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

The manager is monitoring the competition at second base, and Peraza and Michael Chavis are the leading candidates. "We know [Peraza] can play every day if we need him to play every day. And then it just depends on how he does. If Chavis is doing offensively what we saw at times last year, then he's going to play a lot," said Roenicke. If Chavis' offense reaches the potential he showed in stretches last season, then he's likely to get a majority of at-bats. Look for both players to be in the lineup against left-handers, with Chavis spelling Mitch Moreland at first base. Peraza can also move around the diamond if need be, as he can fill in at shortstop, third base and left field.