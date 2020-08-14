site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Jose Peraza: Sitting Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Peraza (lower leg) is not in the lineup Friday against the Yankees.
Peraza took a line drive off his leg while pitching Thursday against the Rays and was expected to sit for at least one game. Jonathan Arauz will get the start at second base in his absence.
