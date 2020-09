Peraza went 1-for-2 with a walk, a home run, two RBI, a run scored and a stolen base Sunday against the Blue Jays.

Peraza had a busy day at the plate, with his first RBI coming on a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning. Two frames later, he delivered a solo home run -- his first of the campaign. Peraza also chipped in his first stolen base of the year, though he has also been caught once. Overall, Peraza is hitting .231/.282/.352, but has managed 13 runs scored across 117 plate appearances.