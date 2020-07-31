Peraza batted leadoff and started at third base in place of the resting Rafael Devers on Thursday . He went 1-for-4 with an RBI and was caught stealing in a 4-2 win over the Mets.

Peraza, who has started all seven games thus far, is hitting .276 (8-for-29) with two doubles, three RBI and two runs scored. During spring training and summer camp, it was believed that Peraza and Michael Chavis might share second base, but it's been Peraza's job since Opening Day. And now he's been elevated to leadoff hitter against left-handers.