Peraza started in left field and went 1-for-3 with a walk in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Rays.

Peraza has been a lineup regular at second base, but he was given the nod in left field Wednesday in place of a struggling Andrew Benintendi, who is hitting .069 (2-for-29) out of the gate in 2020. It's not out of the norm for Benintendi to sit against a left-hander -- the Red Sox faced Ryan Yarbrough -- so Peraza's start should be viewed as nothing more than giving Benintendi a breather amid a slump. Since a four-hit, two-double effort Opening Day, Peraza is batting .184 (7-for-38) with no extra-base hits and one RBI.