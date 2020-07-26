Peraza started at second base, batted fifth and went 0-for-4 in Saturday's 7-2 loss to Baltimore.

Peraza, who had a splashy debut Friday when he had four hits, started a second straight game at second base. The speculation before the start of the season was that Peraza and Michael Chavis would be on the field at second base and first base, respectively, against left-handers. That was the situation Friday. However, the lineup construction was less certain against right-handers when Mitch Moreland would start at first. The first chance we got to observe the lineup against a righty was Saturday, and Peraza started at second while Chavis was held out. It's likely the lineup against right-handers will change over the course of the season, but early on it looks like Peraza has an edge at second base.