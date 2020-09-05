site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: red-soxs-jose-peraza-takes-seat-saturday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Red Sox's Jose Peraza: Takes seat Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Peraza isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Blue Jays.
Peraza sat out Friday's nightcap, and he'll take a breather once again Saturday. Michael Chavis will shift to second base with Bobby Dalbec starting at first.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read