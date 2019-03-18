The Red Sox reassigned Smith to their minor-league camp Monday, Christopher Smith of MLB.com reports.

Smith was one of 11 players demoted as the Red Sox trimmed their big-league camp contingent with Opening Day less than two weeks away. The 31-year-old right-hander, who last appeared in the majors with Oakland in 2017, is expected to report to Triple-A Pawtucket.

