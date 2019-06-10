Smith was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket following his spot start in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader with the Rays.

The Red Sox required a six-man rotation last week due to the twin bill, resulting in Smith moving up to the big club as the 26th man for the doubleheader. Smith ended up taking the loss after serving up four runs on seven hits and one walk in four innings, with Boston apparently deeming him unworthy of another turn in the rotation. After the Red Sox sent the struggling Ryan Weber back to Triple-A a couple days prior to Smith's demotion, Double-A Portland pitcher Darwinzon Hernandez now looks like the leading candidate to join the big-league rotation the next time a fifth starter is needed Tuesday against the Rangers.