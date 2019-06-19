Smith was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Hector Velazquez (back) was sent back to the injured list in a corresponding move, allowing Smith to rejoin the Red Sox just two days after being sent back to the minors. In eight appearances for the big club this season, Smith owns a 6.28 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 12:4 K:BB in 14.1 innings.

