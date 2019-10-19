Play

Smith was outrighted to Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Boston cleared a spot on the 40-man roster by demoting Smith to the minors. He struggled in the majors during the 2019 campaign, finishing with a 5.81 ERA and 1.42 WHIP with a 29:8 K:BB over 31 frames.

