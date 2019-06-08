Red Sox's Josh A. Smith: Called up prior to spot start
Smith was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket prior to his start Saturday in Game 1 of the doubleheader against the Rays, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
The 31-year-old journeyman has a 4.23 FIP and 41:10 K:BB in 31 innings at Triple-A. In his lone MLB start this year he gave up four runs in 3.1 innings against the Orioles. He was called up as the 26th man and will likely be sent back to Triple-A after this start.
