Red Sox's Josh A. Smith: Demoted to Triple-A
Smith was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Smith was called up April 26 and made four appearances with the big-league club, managing a 4.91 ERA with six strikeouts across 7.1 innings. His demotion will open a roster spot for David Price (elbow) to be activated for Monday's start.
More News
-
Red Sox's Josh A. Smith: Remains in bullpen•
-
Red Sox's Josh A. Smith: Takes loss in first start•
-
Red Sox's Josh A. Smith: Will start Monday•
-
Red Sox's Josh A. Smith: Won't pitch due to weather•
-
Red Sox's Josh A. Smith: Called up and starting Friday•
-
Red Sox's Josh A. Smith: Assigned to minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...