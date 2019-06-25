The Red Sox optioned Smith to Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Smith will head back to the farm to clear a spot on the active roster for Steven Wright, whose 80-game suspension came to an end following Monday's 6-5 win over the White Sox. During his latest stint with the big club, Smith appeared twice out of the bullpen, logging four innings and giving up one run while striking out seven.

