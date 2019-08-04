The Red Sox optioned Smith to Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.

During his latest stint with the big club, Smith worked four innings in long relief during his lone appearance in Saturday's doubleheader with the Yankees, giving up a run on four hits and a walk in the outing. The Red Sox will replace him in the bullpen with a fresh long-relief arm in Ryan Weber, who was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket ahead of Sunday's series finale.

