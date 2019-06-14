Red Sox's Josh A. Smith: Picks up save Thursday
Smith got the save against the Rangers on Thursday, working around a walk to toss a scoreless ninth inning and lock down a 7-6 victory for the Red Sox. He struck one.
It was the first save of Smith's major-league career, as he successfully protected a one-run lead in this contest after getting recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday. This could be an indication the Red Sox are planning on using Smith out of the bullpen, although he has made two spot starts this season. Either way, Smith has struggled in his time with the big club in 2019, as he's sporting a 5.84 ERA in 12.1 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings discusses Wednesday's action and what you should do with Chris Paddack.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
What's wrong with 2018 breakouts?
Drafting pitchers is always dicey, particularly coming off breakout years. So how worried should...
-
Waivers: Kingery keeps mashing
Fantasy players haven't yet overwhelmingly warmed up to Scott Kingery after a disappointing...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...