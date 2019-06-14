Smith got the save against the Rangers on Thursday, working around a walk to toss a scoreless ninth inning and lock down a 7-6 victory for the Red Sox. He struck one.

It was the first save of Smith's major-league career, as he successfully protected a one-run lead in this contest after getting recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday. This could be an indication the Red Sox are planning on using Smith out of the bullpen, although he has made two spot starts this season. Either way, Smith has struggled in his time with the big club in 2019, as he's sporting a 5.84 ERA in 12.1 innings.