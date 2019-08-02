Smith was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Smith has been at Pawtucket since being optioned in late June but rejoins the Red Sox with Heath Hembree (elbow) landing on the injured list. Smith has a 5.40 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 19:5 K:BB across 18.1 big-league innings this season.

