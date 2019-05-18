Red Sox's Josh A. Smith: Remains in bullpen
Smith is expected to be available in relief Saturday against the Astros with the Red Sox naming Hector Velazquez the starter for the contest, NESN.com reports.
Smith made a spot start for the Red Sox back on May 6, but his lone appearance since then came in relief last weekend against the Mariners. He worked behind Velazquez in that game and could do so again Saturday with Velazquez having maxed out at only 63 pitches this season. The Red Sox currently have only four healthy starters in their rotation, but it doesn't look like Smith will have an opportunity to fill out the fifth spot with David Price (elbow) slated to return from the 10-day injured list Monday.
