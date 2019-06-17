The Red Sox optioned Smith to Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Boston no longer had a need to keep Smith around as a long-relief option after Hector Velazquez (back) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Monday's series opener in Minnesota. During his latest stint with the big club, Smith appeared in three games and gave up four runs (two earned) across three frames.

