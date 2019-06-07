Smith will be called up from Triple-A Pawtucket for Saturday's doubleheader against the Rays, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Smith worked as both a starter and a reliever during his stint with the Red Sox in May and allowed four runs on eight hits across 7.1 innings. The 31-year-old could make a quick return to Pawtucket after Saturday's twin bill, assuming he's set to serve as the 26th man.