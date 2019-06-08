Smith has been confirmed as the starter for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rays, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Smith will serve as a starter during his upcoming stint in the big leagues, and he figures to be sent back to Triple-A Pawtucket following his outing, assuming he's being brought up as the 26th man. David Price is set to start the nightcap.

