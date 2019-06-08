Smith (0-2) gave up four runs over four innings and was saddled with the loss in the first game of a doubleheader against Tampa Bay on Saturday. He allowed seven hits and one walk while striking out three.

Smith gave up all four runs in the second inning, with most of the damage coming from a Travis d'Arnaud three-run homer. The 31-year-old was making his first start of the season although he had made three prior relief appearances. He now holds a 6.35 ERA and 1.59 WHIP along with a 9:3 K:BB.