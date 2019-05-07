Red Sox's Josh A. Smith: Takes loss in first start
Smith (0-1) took the loss against the Orioles on Monday, giving up four earned runs on five hits over 3.1 innings in a 4-1 defeat for the Red Sox. He struck out three and walked two.
Making his first start of the season, Smith was hit with the loss against the Orioles after giving up a second-inning grand slam to Jonathan Villar that accounted for all the runs against him. It remains to be seen if the Red Sox will keep him up for another start, but given this uninspiring showing and his 5.26 career ERA at the big-league level, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Smith head back to Triple-A Pawtucket.
