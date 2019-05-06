Red Sox's Josh A. Smith: Will start Monday
Smith has been named the starting pitcher for Monday's game against the Orioles, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Smith will get the nod for Monday's series opener after his last scheduled start was postponed due to weather. He's made one other appearance this season for Boston, striking out one over a scoreless inning Friday against the White Sox.
