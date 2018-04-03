Ockimey is dealing with a minor hamstring injury, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

This explains why Ockimey was placed on the minor-league disabled list to open the season. Fortunately, the injury isn't thought to be anything that will keep him sidelined for an extended period. Once he's healthy enough to be activated, the 22-year-old will join Double-A Portland. Across 31 games with the Sea Dogs last season, the prospect hit a respectable .272/.372/.427 with three homers.