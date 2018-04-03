Red Sox's Josh Ockimey: Dealing with hamstring injury
Ockimey is dealing with a minor hamstring injury, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
This explains why Ockimey was placed on the minor-league disabled list to open the season. Fortunately, the injury isn't thought to be anything that will keep him sidelined for an extended period. Once he's healthy enough to be activated, the 22-year-old will join Double-A Portland. Across 31 games with the Sea Dogs last season, the prospect hit a respectable .272/.372/.427 with three homers.
More News
-
Red Sox's Josh Ockimey: Opens year on minor-league disabled list•
-
Red Sox's Josh Ockimey: Set to begin at Double-A•
-
Red Sox's Josh Ockimey: Productive at High-A•
-
Red Sox's Josh Ockimey: Starting strong in Carolina League•
-
Red Sox's Josh Ockimey: Slumping since break•
-
Red Sox's Josh Ockimey: Facing infield shifts•
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...