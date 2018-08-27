Ockimey went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk, three RBI and two runs Sunday in Triple-A Pawtucket's 8-3 win over Buffalo.

Ockimey had recorded just one extra-base hit over his last 13 games entering the weekend before going deep in back-to-back contests against Buffalo. The first baseman has totaled 20 home runs between Double-A Portland and Pawtucket this season to solidify himself as one of the Red Sox's top hitting prospects, but that distinction isn't overly prestigious with Boston boasting one of the weaker farm systems in baseball.