Red Sox's Josh Ockimey: Homers in back-to-back games
Ockimey went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk, three RBI and two runs Sunday in Triple-A Pawtucket's 8-3 win over Buffalo.
Ockimey had recorded just one extra-base hit over his last 13 games entering the weekend before going deep in back-to-back contests against Buffalo. The first baseman has totaled 20 home runs between Double-A Portland and Pawtucket this season to solidify himself as one of the Red Sox's top hitting prospects, but that distinction isn't overly prestigious with Boston boasting one of the weaker farm systems in baseball.
More News
-
Red Sox's Josh Ockimey: Promoted to Pawtucket•
-
Red Sox's Josh Ockimey: Slow start at Double-A•
-
Red Sox's Josh Ockimey: Dealing with hamstring injury•
-
Red Sox's Josh Ockimey: Opens year on minor-league disabled list•
-
Red Sox's Josh Ockimey: Set to begin at Double-A•
-
Red Sox's Josh Ockimey: Productive at High-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...