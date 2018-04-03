Red Sox's Josh Ockimey: Opens year on minor-league disabled list
Ockimey (undisclosed) was placed on the minor-league disabled list Tuesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
It's unclear what Ockimey is dealing with or how long it will keep him sidelined at this point. The 22-year-old prospect appeared in seven Grapefruit League games before being reassigned to minor-league camp, going 1-for-7 with four strikeouts. Once activated, Ockimey is expected to report to Double-A Portland, where he hit .272/.372/.427 with three homers in 31 games (121 plate appearances) last season.
