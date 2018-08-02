Ockimey advanced to Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Ockimey slashed .251/.370/.459 with 14 home runs and 53 RBI through 88 games at Double-A Portland in 2018. He ranks as Boston's No. 1 prospect, so he could be in line for a late-season callup if he impresses at the next level.

