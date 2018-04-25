Ockimey is hitting .233/.303/.333 with one home run and 11 strikeouts in eight games with Double-A Portland.

He missed the first two weeks of the minor-league season with a hamstring injury and has been slow to get going against Eastern League pitching. Ockimey spent 31 games with the Sea Dogs last year, so if he can heat up, he could be in line for a promotion to Triple-A sometime this summer.