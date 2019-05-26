Ockimey has a 1.004 OPS and 12 home runs through 41 games for Triple-A Pawtucket.

Ockimey is a former highly regarded first base prospect that has dropped off the map since showing little against advanced pitching. After being left off the 40-man roster and being snubbed in last winter's Rule 5 draft, Ockimey has used that has fuel to prove talent evaluators were wrong, he told Christopher Smith of MassLive.com. Ockimey is hitting just .236, but his splits against right-handers (.303/.488/.742) suggest he could still be a major league contributor as a platoon first baseman/DH against righties.

More News
Our Latest Stories