Osich (1-1) picked up the win in Sunday's victory over Washington, allowing a pair of hits across 1.1 scoreless innings. He struck out one and did not issue a walk.

Boston starter Zack Godley was spotted early leads of 5-0 and 8-2, but could not get out of the fifth inning. Osich picked up the win as a result, collecting four outs while keeping the Nats off the board. It marked the left-hander's first win on the campaign.