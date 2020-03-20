Play

Osich was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday.

Osich joined the Red Sox during spring training, but he'll likely begin the season in the minors despite a strong spring showing in which he posted a 3.96 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over 4.2 innings. The 31-year-old was effective as a middle reliever for the White Sox last year, posting a 4.66 ERA and 61:15 K:BB over 67.2 innings. Given his past production, it wouldn't be surprising to see Osich join the major-league bullpen at some point in 2020.

