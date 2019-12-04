Play

Osich re-signed Wednesday with the Red Sox on a one-year contract.

Boston non-tendered Osich prior to Monday's deadline, but the reliever will return to the 40-man roster on a cheaper rate now that he'll no longer be eligible for arbitration. According to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe, Osich's contract is a split deal worth $850,000 at the MLB level. The lefty reliever made 57 appearances out of the White Sox bullpen in 2019, posting a 4.66 ERA and 1.14 WHIP across 67.2 innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories