Osich (0-1) took the loss Monday, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk while striking out one over two innings versus the Mets.

Osich surrendered a two-run homer to Michael Conforto in the second inning, and the Red Sox hitters were never able to even the score. This was Osich's second appearance of the year -- he previously pitched a scoreless ninth inning in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Orioles. The early usage pattern suggests the 31-year-old southpaw may be in line for a versatile role in 2020.