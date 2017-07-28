Red Sox's Josh Rutledge: Dealing with hip issue
Rutledge was reinstated from the 7-day concussion DL on Friday because of a hip injury, Tim Britton of the Providence Journal reports.
Rutledge had been out on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket, but will be reevaluated following this setback. It's been a rough month for the infielder, as he was initially placed on the 10-day disabled list due to left hip soreness in late June, but was then switched over to the concussion list just a day later. More news on the situation should be revealed in the near future, although there doesn't appear to be a clear-cut role for Rutledge on the big-league club at the present time.
